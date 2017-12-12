Catherine Neilan

David Davis's efforts to convince the European Union that his words had been "twisted" appear to have fallen flat, with officials apparently toughening up the language of a resolution to be agreed this Friday.

Yesterday the Brexit secretary rowed back on comments he had made in the Andrew Marr Show, namely that the government's commitments over the Irish border, were "more of a statement of intent than it was legally binding".

He told LBC: "They’ve completely twisted my words, I’m afraid", insisting the deal - which resulted in the European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker recommending that sufficient progress be granted - was in fact "more than legally enforceable".

But the EU appears unconvinced. At yesterday's pre-summit meeting Brussels-based diplomats redrafted the wording of a declaration on Brexit, with the result that the language has been strengthened to include a legal stipulation.

The document now reads that negotiations "can only progress as long as all commitments undertaken during the first phase are respected in full and translated faithfully in legal terms as quickly as possible.”

It also states that during a transition period, “all existing Union regulatory, budgetary, supervisory, judiciary and enforcement instruments and structures will apply ” - although the UK will no longer be part of EU decision-making.

“The European Council will calibrate its approach as regards trade and economic co-operation to avoid upsetting existing relations with other third countries," the document adds.

The European Council will meet on Friday, where leaders of the EU27 will formally grant sufficient progress before agreeing new negotiating guidelines that will begin the second phase of the Brexit talks, finally opening it up to trade and transition.

Yesterday, Theresa May told MPs she expected work on transition to begin "immediately", and hoped it would be agreed in the first quarter.