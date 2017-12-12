Tuesday 12 December 2017 7:37am

Tube delays: Disruption on several Underground lines across London

 
Caitlin Morrison
There are delays on several Tube lines today

There are delays on four Tube lines this morning, with commuters facing disruption on the Central, Circle, District, Piccadilly and Metropolitan lines.

Central line services between Leytonstone and Epping/Hainault are running with delays due to an earlier faulty train at St Paul's.

On the Piccadilly line, there are delays on eastbound services between Acton Town and Cockfosters.

On the Circle line, there are severe delays between Gloucester Road and Edgware Road via Tower Hill clockwise only, caused by a signal failure at High Street Kensington.

The faulty signal is also causing severe delays on the District line between Edgware Road and Wimbledon.

And on the Metropolitan line, there is no service between Harrow-on -the-Hill and Amersham and also between Chesham and Watford. Transport for London warned other stations and platforms may be busy as a result.

