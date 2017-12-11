Courtney Goldsmith

One of the oldest and largest pipeline systems in the North Sea will be shut down due to a cracked pipe.

The Forties pipeline system (FPS) carries about 40 per cent of North Sea oil and gas.

Ineos, which completed its $250m (£187m) acquisition of the FPS from BP at the end of October, said contractors discovered a small crack in the pipe near Netherely in Aberdeenshire last week.

Despite work to reduce the pressure in the pipe, Ineos said the crack widened and shutting the pipe for a short period was the "safest way forward".

"This will allow for additional remedial work to be done whilst reducing the risk of injury to staff and the possibility of oil escaping into the environment."

Ineos said no oil or gas seepage had been detected and that the pipe was being closely monitored.

"As always, safety remains Ineos' top priority and local residents, FPS users and other stakeholders are all being kept fully informed of the situation as it develops," the firm said in a statement.

The Forties pipeline system, which is one of the oldest and largest in the North Sea, is about 100 miles long and transports around 450,000 barrels of oil a day, which is about 40 per cent of UK production.



The pipeline was built and operated by BP from 1975 to transport oil from the Forties field, the UK's first major offshore oil field. It now carries oil from 85 fields in the North Sea to be processed at the Grangemouth refinery, which Ineos also owns.

Ineos has been on an acquisition spree lately, snapping up Europe's oldest football club, Lausanne Sport, fashion brand Belstaff Group and a majority share in two exploration licenses in a North Sea gas field with estimated reserves of as much as 5 trillion cubic feet.

