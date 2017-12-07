The only four watches to give at Christmas

Bucherer City AM Admin

Buying the perfect gift for the woman in your life can be difficult at the best of times, but what to give the woman who has everything?

From the most on-trend pieces to timeless wristwatches browse our picks of the best gifts for her.

Wife

Jaeger-LeCoultre

Reverso

£5,400

The Reverso has served as Jaeger’s most popular style and the latest edition has been updated with a small second’s indicator, Arabic numerals and regal blue hands – staying true to the Reverso’s original art-deco roots.

Originally created in 1931 the Reverso was designed to be stowed away during polo matches, where often the fragile crystal of the watch would be hit by a wooden mallet or knocked by a ball.

Grandmother

Frederique Constant

Classics

£840

Frederique Constant is a fairly new addition to the world of horology but like other contemporary brands at Bucherer has made a big impact in a small amount of time. Since it's formation in 1988 FC has already produced 15 in-house movements including tourbillons, perpetual calendars and even watches with silicon escapements.

Daughter

Gucci

G-Timeless

£730

With the fused appearance of a Gucci handbag and a traditional ladies timepiece, the G-Timeless watch has become a must-have amongst millenials and the fashion conscious. The Italian brand has seen sales swell over the last year compared with other stalwart fashion houses, with over half of it's sales now made to those under 35.

Girlfriend

Longines

La Grande Classique

£730

Renowned for their ability to offer quality Swiss manufacturing with an attractive price point, Longines watches embodies a traditional aesthetic with contemporary innovation. The ultra-slim profile of the La Grand Classique makes this piece a timeless accessory and perfect for both casual and dress wear.