Ross McLean

Former world No1 Tiger Woods believes a bright future lies in wait after finishing in a tie for ninth place at the Hero World Challenge – his first tournament in 10 months.

The 41-year-old, who last played at the Dubai Desert Classic in February, carded a four-under final round of 68 but was powerless to prevent fellow countryman Rickie Fowler from claiming a four-shot win after a stunning 61.

Having undergone multiple back operations in recent years, 14-time Major winner Woods said: “How was my scoring going to be? How was my feel? How am I going to get used to the adrenaline in my system for the first time in a while?

“I was still scratchy with my irons; I drove it pretty good, made some good putts. Overall I’m very pleased. I showed some good signs. I hit some really good shots out there. A bright future.”

Fowler made eight birdies in a stunning front nine to take the lead at the turn, while he added three more to break the tournament and course records at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

He finished four shots clear of overnight leader Charley Hoffman, while England’s Tommy Fleetwood was a further two strokes behind and tie with Jordan Spieth.