Trump says he's not worried about Michael Flynn's guilty plea

Donald Trump said he was not worried about what Michael Flynn will tell investigators after the President's former national security advisor yesterday pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI because there was "absolutely no collusion" with Russia.

"What has been shown is no collusion. There's been absolutely no collusion so we're very happy," Trump told reporters today while leaving the White House.

As part of a plea deal, Flynn agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Muller's investigation into possible collusion between Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign and Russia.

Michael Flynn falsely said he didn't ask the Russian ambassador to refrain from escalating the situation after the US imposed sanctions on Russia, according to court filings. His guilty plea yesterday sent the Dow tumbling as investors worried over what else Flynn might say under oath.

Following the Dow's crash, AxiTrader's chief market analyst James Hughes said: "We just don’t know how bad this gets for the president.

"The White House has issued a statement to say that Flynn only implicates himself and no one else, but the speed of the White House statement surely shows the severity of the situation. It’s likely to be an uncomfortable weekend for President Trump."

