Opec is expected to extend its oil supply cut through 2018

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) is expected to extend a cap on oil production with Russia and other non-Opec producers until the end of 2018.

Under the current deal, which runs until March, producers are cutting production by 1.8m barrels per day (bpd) to bolster oil prices by clearing the global supply glut.

Ahead of the cartel's meeting with allies in Vienna today, Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih said he was in favour of extending cuts by nine months until the end of 2018.

“When we get to an exit, we are going to do it very gradually ... to make sure we don’t shock the market,” he said.

Oil prices were trading more than one per cent higher. Global benchmark Brent crude was up 1.62 per cent at $64.13 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US benchmark, was up 0.91 per cent at $57.82 per barrel.

Mihir Kapadia, chief executive and founder of Sun Global Investments, said:

The Opec meeting in Vienna has already given positive momentum to the oil markets, as core members including Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced support for the production cut back to continue. The support comes at a time when oil Inventories still have not yet come down to the levels Opec would prefer. The markets are also experiencing a period of lower demand so the inventory drawdown is going to be primarily in second and third quarter of 2018.

