Courtney Goldsmith

Palmer & Harvey (P&H), the UK's biggest cigarette supplier, is on the brink of administration despite weeks of crunch takeover talks with private equity firm Carlyle Group, according to reports.

Advisers to P&H are preparing for the company to fail, Sky News reported, with one source saying the firm may have already filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators. PwC was said to be ready to handle an administration process.

The cigarette wholesaler, which employs 4,000 people and supplies tobacco products to Tesco and other major retailers, had been hit by a working capital issue, sources said, but insiders argued the company still hoped it would salvage a rescue deal.

P&H and Carlyle began exclusive talks last month and were expected to announce a deal soon.

The collapse of P&H could cause thousands of jobs losses and break down some parts of the grocery retail industry during the key Christmas trading period. Tobacco firms have reportedly lined up contingency plans to deal with the collapse of P&H.

P&H and PwC declined to comment. Carlyle Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

