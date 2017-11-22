Lynsey Barber

UK authorities have launched an investigation into the massive hack of Uber which left the data of 50m customers vulnerable.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has launched a probe of the incident which it said raises "huge concerns" when it comes to ethics and data privacy.

And in a strongly worded statement, the ICO's deputy commissioner James Dipple- Johnstone warned that deliberately concealing a breach could result in larger fines.

The hack has only just come to light, but took place late last year and is the latest in a series of scandals for the firm. Uber boss Dara Khosrowshahi, who has only been in the job a couple of months has apologised.

Dipple-Johnstone also signalled that Uber should have alerted it to how UK consumers are affected and that GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre will be looking at the breach.

The ICO is the official data watchdog and has the power to levy fines against companies.

Here's what the ICO's Dipple- Johnstone said in full in a statement:

"Uber's announcement about a concealed data breach last October raises huge concerns around its data protection policies and ethics.

"It's always the company's responsibility to identify when UK citizens have been affected as part of a data breach and take steps to reduce any harm to consumers. If UK citizens were affected then we should have been notified so that we could assess and verify the impact on people whose data was exposed.

"We'll be working with the NCSC plus other relevant authorities in the UK and overseas to determine the scale of the breach, how it has affected people in the UK and what steps need to be taken by the firm to ensure it fully complies with its data protection obligations.

"Deliberately concealing breaches from regulators and citizens could attract higher fines for companies."