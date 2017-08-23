Judy Law

Chinese online mobile games developer Chengdu Skymoons Technology has moved into its new permanent home within the technology incubator CodeBase after opening a studio in Edinburgh, its first in the west.

Skymoons is a premier developer and publisher of online games for smart phone and tablet devices. Established in Chengdu in May 2014, Skymoons is the rising star in China’s mobile game industry. Skymoons Edinburgh is the company’s first expansion into western markets. The team in Scotland is working on a mobile multiplayer title focused on both western and global markets.

Michael Boniface, managing director, Skymoons Edinburgh:

“When trying to attract experienced staff to move, Edinburgh’s range of great schools, easy access to the outdoors and high standard of living is an attractive proposition.”

“Edinburgh has such a rich vibrant international culture, excellent universities and good travel links.” says Michael Boniface, managing director, Skymoons Edinburgh.

“Specifically for Skymoons, the large international student base at The University of Edinburgh and the recent partnership between Abertay University’s games development programme and the new Pixseed Institute of Digital Art in Beijing were very appealing.”

“Finally, when trying to attract experienced staff to move, Edinburgh’s range of great schools, easy access to the outdoors and high standard of living is an attractive proposition.”

Michael has drawn on his extensive experience in the Scottish games sector to help identify the talent needed to support the new studio. Initially, Skymoons Edinburgh plan to hire around 21 experienced game development professionals in their Edinburgh studio.

They have also moved into their new permanent home at CodeBase, the largest technology incubator in the UK and one of the fastest growing in Europe. Hopes are that their recruitment target will increase after the release of their first title.

Launch pad

Skymoons’ mobile game, The Journey of the Flower, has reached numbers that most games studios can only dream of - 200m RMB in revenue (over £23m) per month and more than 10 million active users. But Skymoons wasn’t content with its success in the Chinese gaming world – it wanted to expand into the global digital entertainment market.

After visiting Edinburgh and seeing the potential in the gaming industry there, Skymoons decided that it was the perfect location for developing its mobile multiplayer online games. Not only is Edinburgh home to games developers with extensive industry experience, the city offers access to a steady stream of skilled technology graduates from its universities.

"The vision for Skymoons Edinburgh is simple…To be the launch pad into western markets for development and publishing." adds Michael. "The aim is to share ideas and expertise between the UK and China to achieve the common goal to entertain people globally with our products and create an inspirational, creative and collaborative work place."