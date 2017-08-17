British Airways owner IAG launches mobile pay on new airline Level

Rebecca Smith

British Airways owner IAG is rolling out mobile pay on new low-cost, long-haul airline Level so passengers can browse and buy products on board from their personal devices.

The new carrier, which started flights in June, currently operates routes from Barcelona to Los Angeles, San Francisco (Oakland), Buenos Aires and Punta Cana.

Read more: BA owner IAG grows revenue and profit despite taking a hit over IT failure

The technology, called pair and pay, will enable customers to connect mobile devices with their individual seatback screen to buy food, drinks, Wi-Fi packages, and duty free products. IAG said that in the future, inflight entertainment including the latest film releases, TV shows and audio albums will also be available through the service.

Once selected items have been added to the shopping cart on the screen, passengers then connect their devices to the onboard network and pair their phone with the seatback, and can then use their phone to pay for the products.

The airline said the technology will enhance "Level's vision of modern, innovative flying, which puts the customer in control".

Level is IAG's fifth main airline brand along with Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and Vueling.

Willie Walsh, IAG chief executive, has said the airline "will bring a stylish and modern approach to flying at prices that are even more affordable. It will benefit from having the strength of one of the world's largest airline groups behind it".

IAG has been upping its digital investment of late, announcing in April that it was investing in two startups that took part in its new global accelerator programme Hangar 51. And last month, it launched a second programme, which is based in Spain.

The successful startups receive 10 weeks of industry advice from the group's airlines to test and enhance their products.

Read more: British Airways owner IAG is launching a new low-cost, long-haul airline