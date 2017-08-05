FTSE 100 7511.71 +0.49%
Saturday 5 August 2017 4:27pm

Relief for bookies as Hammond blocks review into fixed odds betting terminals to save treasury funds

 
Alys Key
Follow Alys
Related
appScatter Talk
appScatter Talk How to increase app downloads
Changes To Be Announced To Current Gambling Bill
Fixed odds machines account for the majority of gambling losses over £1,000 (Source: Getty)

Philip Hammond has blocked a review into fixed odds betting terminals (FOBTs) which could have resulted in millions draining out of the treasury's pocket.

FOBTs allow players to bet as much as £100 every two seconds, and account for much of the in-store income of bookmakers. But concerns over gambling addictions and hefty losses had led the department for culture, media and sport to look into reducing the maximum bets to as little as £2.

Now the chancellor has intervened to bring the review to a close, a Whitehall source told the Daily Mail.

Read more: Competition watchdog launches action against several online gambling firms

The terminals contribute an estimated £400m to the treasury coffers each year, which would be drastically reduced by setting a lower gambling limit. The source said such a move could be "financially crippling".

Several Conservative manifesto pledges which would have raised money by other means have been scrapped since the party lost its majority in Westminster, leaving the chancellor under pressure to balance the books.

Read more: Queen's Speech voted through with no amendments

Stuart McMillan, an SNP MSP who led the campaign against FOBTs in Holyrood, urged the chancellor not to backslide on the review after rumours of Hammond's intervention emerged.

"Any money that these terminals earn in no way outweighs the damage that they cause in our communities and to families - there's a reason they are labelled the 'crack cocaine' of gambling," he said.

Bookies which have reported their half-year results in the past week have struck a cautious tone over possible reforms. Analysts said Ladbrokes Coral results would be badly affected by increased regulation, while William Hill is already struggling with a decrease in profits.

Read more: More bankrupt gamblers are being banned from doing business

Related articles

Business backs Philip Hammond's vision for a transitional deal
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

William Hill profits slide as high street betting shops decline
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

Ladbrokes Coral high street revenues decline
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff