Alys Key

It's the craft brewer which made its name through ridiculous publicity stunts. Now Brewdog seems to be seeking the ultimate prize: being criticised in a Donald Trump tweet.

The rebellious company, which funded its growth with equity crowdfunding rounds it called "Equity for Punks" (and a little help from private equity), has said it will build a bar on the border between the USA and Mexico.

Bar on the Edge

The bar's position, Brewdog said, "makes a physical statement about collaboration and inclusivity, which have always been a cornerstone of the craft brewer’s identity".

Half will be in Texas, while the other half will be in Chihuahua, Mexico, though the brewer refused to reveal the exact location.

Read more: Trump backs down on Mexico wall to avoid government shutdown 100 days in

Hopping on the growing trend for agave-based spirits, the bar will serve Mexican Mezcal and Tequila in craft beer cocktails, alongside its range of beers from Texan breweries.

Brewdog admitted the bar will be "nowhere near any regular footfall" but its founders hope it will become a "magnetic pole" for craft beer fans.

Read more: Sapporo Brewery to acquire Anchor Beer

A permanent fixture?

The bar will be made of old shipping containers, and will be officially classified as a "temporary mobile building".

Does that mean it's not there to stay? Co-founder James Watt had this to say on the matter:

We will request official permission from the local authorities to put it there and adhere to any red tape stuff, but I guess it would make it more difficult to build a wall if there’s a Brewdog bar in the way. We’re planning on putting the bar there anyway until someone tells us to move it.

President Trump has yet to take notice of the plan to disrupt his Mexico border wall.

Read more: Trump chaos drives euro to new 30-month high against the US dollar