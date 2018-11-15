Alexandra Rogers

Retail sales fell 0.5 per cent last month to six-month low, missing expectations from economists that they would rise by 0.2 per cent.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that in the three months to October 2018, retail sales increased by 0.4 per cent compared with the previous three months.

This represents a significant slowdown in growth when compared to the summer, when sales reached a high of 2.3 per cent.

Sales at household goods stores slipped 3 per cent also in the wake strong months in August and September. ​

ONS head of retail sales Rhian Murphy said: “Retail sales slowed after a buoyant summer with the mild autumn hitting winter clothes sales. Household goods sales also fell in October following two consecutive months of strong home improvements sales.

"Consumers chose to purchase goods from many stores’ websites as online sales continued to increase.”

Online purchases now account for 18 per cent of all sales, the ONS said, up from 17.7 per cent in September.

Britain’s economy has slowed since the EU referendum in 2016, but household spending grew by 0.5 per cent in the three months to September thanks to a strong summer.