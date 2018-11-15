August Graham

The popularity of hygge, the Danish concept of cosiness, may be waning, but now Brits are being asked to embrace the even more impossible-to-pronounce fredagsmys, another Scandinavian import.

As temperatures drop, Ikea and Uber Eats have teamed up to bring the Swedish furniture chain’s iconic meatballs into people’s homes.

They hope Swedish fredagsmys - the concept of a cosy, snack-fuelled Friday night at home with friends and family - will take off in the UK as 88 per cent of Brits say they would rather kick off the weekend by staying in.

From tomorrow, customers wanting to sample Swedish meatballs from home will be able to order an Ikea bundle for £10 or £20, full of Swedish meatballs, chips and mash, Daim cake and doughnuts.

However, those wanting to take advantage on a Friday will only have tomorrow, as the deal stops on 20 November, and is only available between 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 10pm for customers within two miles of Ikea’s kitchen in Haggerston.

Ikea’s UK food manager Ellie Pniok said: “Let’s enjoy the restorative power of fredagsmys, a tradition that reminds us to enjoy the little things and celebrate the wonderful things that can happen in homes. Everyday.

“We know that for many people meatballs on demand is a cause for celebration. Together with Uber Eats we hope that it helps all of us find the ultimate cosiness and makes staying in a reason to celebrate.”

The meal bags will also come with products from the Ikea range, such as candles, lighting and wine glasses.