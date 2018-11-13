James Booth

Wedding dress chain Berketex Bride announced today it had ceased trading and gone into administration.

The chain, which had been trading for more than 50 years, said all of its stores had closed and will not re-open.

Berketex had 11 branches in the UK, including one in the West End and one in Croydon, and one store in Dublin.

Insolvency firm Wilson Field said it had been appointed to assist the company.

Berketex filed a notice to appoint administrators in the High Court of justice in Manchester on Friday.

Wilson Field’s statement said: “The director of the company wishes to express his sincere apologies for the abrupt closure of the store and any subsequent inconvenience this may cause to customers of the company.

“Wilson Field Limited appreciate that this will be distressing for the customers of the company and will deal with individual queries as quickly as possible however we anticipate a high volume of calls and therefore ask for your patience in advance.”

The Newcastle Chronicle reported that the Newcastle branch of the store closed on Halloween.

Bailiffs have reportedly seized its stock with plans to auction it off, leaving brides scrambling to discover the whereabouts of their dresses.