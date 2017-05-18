LightwaveRF share price soars on Google Assistant launch

Catherine Neilan

Smart home tech firm LightwaveRF's share price soared today after revealing its entire product range had been added to Google Home's voice control Google Assistant.

Shares in the Aim listed group climbed as much as 77.4 per cent mid-morning, dropping back to 54 per cent at pixel time.

Read more: Now you can do your Tesco shopping via Google Home's voice assistant

Assistant is Google's challenger to Amazon system Alexa, allowing users to control lighting and heating around the house, search online for answers to questions, order groceries and run a number of other smart functions.

Chief executive Andrew Pearson said: “Voice control is now widely accepted as a key enabler for smart home solutions [and] the expansion of LightwaveRF’s voice control through this addition greatly improves the user experience for Google and LightwaveRF customers.

Read more: Google Home is finally in the UK, but is it better than the Amazon Echo?

"It is a testament to the quality of our technology that LightwaveRF is amongst the launch group of smart home partners for Google Home."

The UK business is one of a number of new names added to Google Home as part of the Silicon Valley giant's update released yesterday.