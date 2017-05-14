FTSE 100 7435.39 +0.66%
Sunday 14 May 2017 2:04pm

Sir James Dyson set to spend £130m to snap up The Village, a £130m portfolio of commercial buildings in London

Shruti Tripathi Chopra
Follow Shruti
Related
Schroders Talk
Schroders Talk Global Cities index: Seattle's boom is about far more than Amazon
The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Launch Event
Sir James Dyson is worth nearly £8bn (Source: Getty)

​Vaccum cleaner king Sir James Dyson is in pole position to snap up a £130m portfolio of commercial buildings in London.

The billionaire’s bid will likely beat rivals’ offers for a portfolio of 13 buildings in Fitzrovia known as The Village, according to the Sunday Times. The properties are currently owned by the LCH Group.

The deal is expected to be made through Weybourne Group, a subsidiary of Dyson’s holding company. Through Weybourne, Dyson has bought up commercial properties including offices in Mayfair and a B&Q store in Greenwich.

Read more: James Dyson: "WTO rules after Brexit? Bring 'em on"

In March, Dyson revealed that its profits for 2016 topped £630m after the hoover giant recorded a 244 per cent growth in its Chinese markets. Turnover around the world grew 45 per cent in the year to £2.5bn.

CEO Max Conze said: “2016 was one of our best years yet, driven by new technology and international growth.”

Dyson did not respond to requests for comment.

Tags

Related articles

James Dyson: "WTO rules after Brexit? Bring 'em on"
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

Dyson's new Apple-style campus: Here's what you need to know
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

Dyson is recruiting new software engineers using this cryptic puzzle
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff