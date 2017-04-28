Betting: Spurs will have to wait before ending St Totteringham’s Day curse

Ben Cleminson

The final day of last season still sends shivers down the spines of Tottenham fans.

Needing just a point to finish above Arsenal for the first time in 21 years, Spurs were beaten 5-1 by already relegated Newcastle – allowing Gunners fans to celebrate ‘St Totteringham’s Day’ for yet another year.

Since 1995, Spurs have finished above every single team to play in the Premier League – apart from Arsenal.

Last year was their chance to end the curse, but no wins from their final four games opened the door for Arsene Wenger’s gleeful Gunners.

The balance of power has certainly shifted in north London, and coming into Sunday’s derby at White Hart Lane, Spurs finally have the chance to end 22 years of hurt.

A win would guarantee finishing ahead of their neighbours – as well as the trivial matter of keeping pace with Chelsea at the head of the table.

Should Mauricio Pochettino’s men secure the three points, it will be their ninth league victory in a row – their best run since 1960.

Games are running out to catch the Blues, but Tottenham aren’t going to give up easily.

Hoping to put a dent in that title tilt are Arsenal, who have turned a corner after switching to three at the back.

With three victories on the spin, including an extra-time FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City, the ‘Wenger Out’ calls have quietened – and another one against Spurs would keep Arsenal well in the mix to finish in the top four.

It’s a tough one to call, but I’m going to sit on the fence.

Of the last five league meetings, four have been draws, and I’m backing another one with 188BET at 14/5.

Spurs passed up what appeared a golden chance to beat Chelsea at Wembley last week, and I’m not sure if they’ll be able to get past an Arsenal team intent on denying them the win – only delaying the inevitable before St Totteringham is banished.

It’s a misconception that these games provide goals – there have only been 23 in the last 10 derbies.

Sell total goals at 3.1 with Sporting Index.

Pointers

Draw - 14/5 (188BET)

Sell total goals - 3.1 (Sporting Index)