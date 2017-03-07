City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover corporate broking, risk and insurance advisory and corporate advisory. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt, the independent corporate broking, advisory and trading house focused on UK mid and small caps, has appointed Damindu Jayaweera to the role of Technology Analyst, effective immediately. Damindu joins from Jefferies where he spent 10 years working in their European technology equity research team. Before this, he co-founded Sri Lanka-based independent software provider Microimage in 1994, where he remains a non-executive director.

Aon Risk Solutions

Julie Page has been appointed as chief executive of Aon Risk Solutions (ARS) in the UK, effective 1 April. Julie takes over this role from Andrew Tunnicliffe, who has been with Aon since 2005, holding senior leadership roles within ARS EMEA and Aon Global Risk Consulting as well as leading ARS UK. Julie started her career with Aon, before moving to Marsh where she was most recently chief exec of the commercial and consumer division. Julie re-joined Aon in early 2016 to lead the National ARS business across 16 offices in the UK. Julie has extensive experience of providing risk and insurance advisory services across the spectrum of the UK retail insurance market, from consumers through to large and global corporates. She is active across the UK risk and insurance industry, acting as a board director for the British Insurance Brokers Association and as an advocate for D&I, through participation on the Inclusion@Lloyds and Dive-In Festival committees.

Norman Broadbent Group

London-listed Norman Broadbent Group, an established and trusted corporate advisor to clients ranging from established corporations to high-growth innovators, has made a series of appointments across its executive search, senior interim management, solutions and research & insight teams. Neil Pilkington joins the Norman Broadbent executive search TMT & digital practice as a director where he will specialise in the functional vertical of chief technology officer/chief information officer. During his 20-year career Neil has handled assignments across insurance, construction, FMCG, retail, infrastructure, biotech, supply chain & logistics, retail financial services, transport and public sector. Jonathan Stringer joins Norman Broadbent interim management as a director specialising in finance function. With over 18 years’ experience in the interim market, Jonathan has delivered multiple interim assignments within listed businesses and fast growing SME’s across a broad range of industries both at home and abroad. Andy Haldenby also joins Norman Broadbent interim management, where he will play a business development role working closely with the NBIM team and wider business.

