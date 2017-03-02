Criticising TV channels because of the quality of the shows they provide is okay - we all do it. But have you ever thought you’d see them going at each other in public? Probably not.
Well, it all started last night when Channel 4 seemingly felt a bit bored and decided to give ITV2 some advice on what it should consider giving up for lent.
Hey, @ITV2, have you considered giving up bad shows for Lent?— Channel 4 (@Channel4) March 1, 2017
ITV2 replied with nothing but a simple gif to show how they felt about Channel 4’s suggestion:
@Channel4 pic.twitter.com/CTplYTS7SB— ITV2 (@itv2) March 1, 2017
Then later called out Channel 4's younger, trendier sister, E4.
@asjmcguire @Channel4 @E4Tweets— ITV2 (@itv2) March 1, 2017
🐸☕️
It seems E4 was not to be out done, as it turned the heat on BBC3 for not actually having an TV channel - which one person thought was a bit of a low blow.
@itv2 @asjmcguire @Channel4 Hey, at least we have a TV channel. Unlike some people... *cough* @bbcthree *cough*— E4 (@E4Tweets) March 2, 2017
Twitter users could not help themselves, and wanted to have their say on the situation - and soon the channels’ mentions were filled with gifs and memes that took full advantage.
@Channel4 @itv2 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/E2kgpUJ2zN— mike (@akaSchmike) March 2, 2017
@Channel4 @itv2 pic.twitter.com/WaY7HDXNng— Owen Hughes (@OwenRDHughes) March 2, 2017
Another broadcaster also got involved, tweeting a gif that suggested watching the spat was like watching a film at the cinema.
@Channel4 @itv2 pic.twitter.com/E7YG9ZWdPh— Comedy Central UK (@ComedyCentralUK) March 2, 2017
When BBC3 finally showed up to the party, it had nothing else to add but give all those involved a round of applause.
@E4Tweets @itv2 @asjmcguire @Channel4 pic.twitter.com/14H17jXFjV— BBC Three (@bbcthree) March 2, 2017
It was all a bit surreal, but more entertaining than re-runs of You’ve Been Framed.