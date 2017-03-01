Rebecca Smith

Commuters on the Northern Line faced travel chaos this morning after a signal failure disrupted service across the line.

There is no service between Edgware to Morden via Bank and Charing Cross to Morden after a signal failure in the Kennington area and the whole line has been disrupted by severe delays.

A Transport for London (TfL) spokesman said London Underground tickets will be accepted on South West Trains, Southeastern, Thameslink, Southern and local bus services via any reasonable route. TfL doesn't yet know when the problem will be fixed.

No service Moorgate/Charing Cross and Morden while we fix a signal failure in the Kennington area. Severe delays on the rest of the line. — Northern line (@northernline) March 1, 2017

Due to the disruption LU tickets accepted on local bus services. To re-plan https://t.co/j9ZxrG5DtU live updates https://t.co/mzso8jkmaN — Northern line (@northernline) March 1, 2017

Commuters have been amused and angered in equal measure...

The romance of the first day of spring being met with signal failure on the #northernline was strangely lost on Keats and Wordsworth. — David Grunwald (@st_eppel) March 1, 2017

Northern Line sounds more like an X Factor boy band from 2004 than a train line. — Scott Reid (@scottreid1980) March 1, 2017

train I'm on ain't moved in 30 mins bare people jumping ship but I'm ride or die for northern line so I refuse — Amy Becker (@amybeckerdj) March 1, 2017

@northernline C'mon guys, 1 hour already an no updates whatsoever, I'm not being able to get into work and completely stuck... 😑😑😑 — Yuri Mariano (@MarianoY) March 1, 2017

As most faced massive queues at stations and outside...

Northern Line closed... the race for the uber is very real pic.twitter.com/UaH5DH41F1 — Archie Madekwe (@archmadekwe) March 1, 2017

There are also delays on the District line due to a signal failure at Earls Court.

