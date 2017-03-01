FTSE 100 7313.08 +0.68%
Wednesday 1 March 2017 10:15am

A signal failure on the Northern Line causes morning travel chaos for the capital's commuters

Rebecca Smith
There wasn't a Tube strike, just a signal failure causing chaos
There wasn't a Tube strike, just a signal failure causing chaos (Source: Getty)

Commuters on the Northern Line faced travel chaos this morning after a signal failure disrupted service across the line.

There is no service between Edgware to Morden via Bank and Charing Cross to Morden after a signal failure in the Kennington area and the whole line has been disrupted by severe delays.

A Transport for London (TfL) spokesman said London Underground tickets will be accepted on South West Trains, Southeastern, Thameslink, Southern and local bus services via any reasonable route. TfL doesn't yet know when the problem will be fixed.

Commuters have been amused and angered in equal measure...

As most faced massive queues at stations and outside...

There are also delays on the District line due to a signal failure at Earls Court.

