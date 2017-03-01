Rebecca Smith

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a consultation over plans to reform the initial public offering (IPO) process in the UK.

The watchdog has voiced concerns that investors don't get enough information before new firms list on the stock market, posing risks. So it has drafted up proposals for investors to get independent research about the firm planning to float, sooner.

The paper proposes a package of policy measures aimed at improving the range and quality of information available to investors during the IPO process.

Under current rules, the prospectus - which provides detailed information on the firm planning to list, is only made available late on in the process. And analysts at banks not involved in the IPO don't have much in the way of access to the information they need to produce research to rival that from banks connected to the float.

The FCA said it wants to establish an IPO process with "enhanced standards of conduct" during the production and distribution of connected research, where a prospectus document plays a more central role and where the necessary conditions exist for "the emergence of unconnected IPO research".

One proposal involves giving independent analysts access to an issuer's management before any research is published by analysts from the banks involved in the listing, as they may be under pressure to deliver more favourable reports.

The consultation will close on the 1 June, before a policy statement is delivered in the fourth quarter of this year.

Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA, said: