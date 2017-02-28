Emma Haslett

The number of private hire drivers in London could be cut by 33,000 if new rules requiring all them to complete a written English test are introduced, Uber has claimed

Figures suggest as many as 28 per cent of minicab drivers could lose their licence by 2020 - while another 37,000 new applicants to be private hire drivers could be put off by them.

The figures, by Transport for London (TfL), were cited today by Uber as part of a High Court battle over the tests.

"It produces the profoundest of human effects. At one extreme it will lead to the loss of livelihood," said Uber's lawyer, Thomas de la Mare, Reuters reported.

New rules

Uber has taken issue with plans unveiled by TfL requiring all private hire drivers to pay £180 to complete a written English test.

The test, which includes a short essay and an article is already available but not mandatory. Figures by the Business Department have shown seven per cent of the UK's population would fail the test - Uber has said it is more advanced than the current language requirements for British citizenship.

Uber has argued becoming a licenced private hire driver is already rigorous, requiring drivers to have held a UK or EEA driving licence for at least three years, as well as passing an enhanced DBS check, and a topographical skills test.

TfL has said drivers have until the end of September to show they meet the new requirement.