Sir Philip Green contributes £363m to BHS pension scheme

Sir Philip Green has made a contribution to the BHS pension scheme black hole, which he promised to "sort" after a parliamentary inquiry last year.

MPs investigated the sale of BHS last year and labelled Green the "unacceptable face of capitalism" for selling the high street store to former bankrupt Dominic Chappell for £1.

Green said he would contribute to the BHS pension scheme deficit, and lengthy negotiations with the Pensions Regulator and the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) followed. If the scheme had been put under the stewardship of the PPF, the pensioners would have seen their pensions cut by 10 per cent.

Today Green said in a statement:

I have today made a voluntary contribution of up to £363m to enable the trustees of the BHS Pension schemes to achieve a significantly better outcome than the schemes entering the Pension Protection Fund (“PPF”), which was the goal from the outset. Once again I would like to apologise to the BHS pensioners for this last year of uncertainty, which was clearly never the intention when the business was sold in March 2015. I am also happy to confirm that any of the pensioners that have faced cuts over the last year will now be brought back to their original BHS starting level pension and will all be made whole.

The PPF's chief executive Alan Rubenstein said the agreed settlement relieves the PPF levy payers from the cost of paying for the BHS pension scheme benefit, and that the new scheme will be monitored by the Pensions Regulator, and protected by the PPF.

