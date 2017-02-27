Ross McLean

Manchester United’s talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has refused to confirm whether he will commit his future to the club and remain at Old Trafford next season.

The 35-year-old scored twice as United beat Southampton 3-2 on Sunday to lift the EFL Cup and seal the first major silverware of the Jose Mourinho era.

It was the 32nd trophy of Ibrahimovic’s career and despite being used to the game’s higher echelons, he has denied that his decision whether to stay or not hinges upon United qualifying for the Champions League.

“Let’s see what happens,” said Ibrahimovic. “I mean the moment, how I feel, the situation, we have another two months of the season to go, because according to many I could not do what I’ve been doing.

“No, my future is not about [qualifying for the Champions League]. I came here and the club wasn’t in the Champions League. So somebody made up a story that if they don’t qualify for the Champions League I will not extend. It has nothing to do with that.”

Mourinho has urged United fans to camp outside Ibrahimovic’s house if necessary to demonstrate his worth to the club and persuade him to trigger the option of another 12 months in the north west.

Ibrahimovic’s double against the Saints was his 26th goal in 38 appearances for United this term, and the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain hitman is relishing proving those who doubted he could scale lofty heights in English football wrong.

“I am still doing what I have been doing every year but some people won’t accept it or admit because I don’t do it in their home ground,” he added.

“I have come to their home ground and now I am doing exactly the same thing as I have been doing all the years. I look good. I know I look good.”