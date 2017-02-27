Helen Cahill

Retailers in Network Rail stations cashed in on commuters' Christmas shopping last year, boosting sales by 3.7 per cent in the final quarter of 2016, bringing the total sales to £743m.

In the quarter, shoppers spent nearly £185m in Network Rail stations, such as Paddington, King's Cross, Manchester Piccadilly and Liverpool Lime Street.

Sales growth was particularly strong in Manchester Piccadilly and King's Cross, where sales were up 21.6 per cent and 15.9 per cent respectively.

In both Birmingham and Leeds, sales increased 3.8 per cent year-on-year, and in Edinburgh, sales grew 3.6 per cent.

For the full year, total sales across all of Network Rail's stations hit £743m, up 3.5 per cent on 2015's figures. Network Rail said the figures showed that it was investing in its retail offer, and that it was benefiting from a trend towards convenience shopping.

David Biggs, Network Rail's managing director of property, said: "Today's results show Network Rail's ongoing investment in its managed stations is delivering an improved experience for passengers around Great Britain, whilst also generating vital funds to reinvest back into the railway.

"Consumers continue to move towards convenience shopping and stations are becoming an increasingly significant part of this change."

