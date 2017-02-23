Ross McLean

Three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton admits that he could follow former Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg’s lead and walk away from the sport sooner rather than later.

Rosberg announced his abrupt retirement a matter a days after sealing his maiden drivers’ championship in November by finishing second at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton, who will team up with ex-Williams driver Valtteri Bottas during the 2017 campaign, still hopes to set a new British record of four world crowns, but has not ruled out early retirement..

“I don’t think about retiring a huge amount, but of course I do think about it,” said the 32-year-old. “At the end of each season and particularly at the beginning of each season, when you’re going through the tough training.

“I got in the car today and I was like, ‘I can still drive’, so that’s a good thing.

“I really don’t know when is going to be the time. It could be soon, it could be far away. That’s the exciting thing about life.”

Hamilton, who yesterday put the first miles into the new Mercedes car which he hopes will stoke success this term, also admitted that he was not missing Rosberg, who he often shared a fractious relationship with.

“I don’t think I have ever missed a team-mate in my life because there is always one that takes his place,” added Hamilton. “One day I will leave and another driver will come along.

“The experience of last year has helped me strengthen. I feel I am stronger. I feel more complete as a driver. I feel like I am the best prepared I have ever been. I didn’t win the world championship last year and I want to change that.”