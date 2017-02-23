Road to Cheltenham: Get the Champagne ready for a right Royal celebration

Bill Esdaile

NEXT month’s Cheltenham Festival lost arguably its biggest star earlier this week when news broke that Gold Cup favourite Thistlecrack will miss the rest of the season.

His absence from the meeting’s feature race means his stablemates Native River and Cue Card now head the betting at 3/1 and 7/2 respectively.

Both should play a hand in the finish if they line-up at Prestbury Park, but it is hard to envisage them starting much shorter than their current prices come the day.

One horse who looks well over-priced at this stage is Irish raider CHAMPAGNE WEST, who can still be backed each-way at 20/1 in a place.

Formerly trained on these shores by Philip Hobbs, the nine-year-old has improved beyond recognition since switching to Henry de Bromhead, culminating in a stunning victory in the Thyestes Chase last month.

He was giving weight away to all bar two of his 10 rivals that day and was really impressive.

With his jumping errors now seemingly ironed out, and a switch to a more aggressive front-running style, he can make his presence felt next month.

The RSA Chase is traditionally a stepping stone to the Gold Cup for novices, and this year’s hot favourite is Nicky Henderson’s Might Bite, who crashed out at the last in the Feltham at Kempton.

He’s since had a confidence booster at Doncaster, but his aggressive jumping technique will always make your heart beat that little bit harder than it should.

Second favourite Coney Island has stamina doubts and isn’t a guaranteed runner, while next best Alpha Des Obeaux burst a blood vessel last time and has a bit to prove.

That leaves ROYAL VACATION, the horse that profited from Might Bite’s Boxing Day spill, looking well-overpriced at 16/1 with 188BET.

This race doesn’t tend to go to the flashy exuberant type, but normally goes to a tough stayer like him with more hunger to win than his rivals.

POINTERS

Champagne West e/w 20/1 Gold Cup

Royal Vacation e/w 16/1 RSA Chase