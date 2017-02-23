Courtney Goldsmith

British Gas owner Centrica today said it swung back to profit growth in 2016, but profit in its UK homes business dropped.

The figures

Britain's largest energy supplier said group operating profit rose four per cent to £1.52bn for the 2016 year to the end of December. However, operating profit for its UK home supplying business fell eight per cent to £810m.

Group revenue was down three per cent on the previous year to £27.1bn.

Centrica lowered its net debt to 27 per cent to £3.47bn and said it could increase its dividend if it can bring debt into the range of £2.5bn to £3bn.

Shares in the firm fell 2.7 per cent to 227.4p at the market open.

Why it's interesting

The number of energy supply customer accounts fell by three per cent, or 409,000 in 2016, including the impact of a significant roll-off of long-term fixed price contracts in the first half of the year, Centrica said. It was broadly flat in the second half of the year due to new competitively priced customer offers.

British Gas announced earlier this month it would extend its price freeze until August 2017 as it has managed to "significantly" reduce its own costs, and it said now has "one of the lowest standard variable tariff prices in the market".

Following a two-year investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Ofgem announced it will put a price cap on prepayment meters. Centrica said it currently forecasts moving tariffs to be in line with this cap will negatively impact 2017 gross revenue by around £50m.

What Centrica said

Iain Conn, chief executive of Centrica, said:

“2016 was a year of robust performance and progress in implementing our customer-focused strategy. We delivered our key objectives including improved customer service and more innovative offerings and solutions – while repositioning the portfolio, building capability and driving significant cost efficiencies.

"2016 was a busy year for the team, but we have delivered a lot, and Centrica enters 2017 a stronger company – with encouraging underlying momentum and positioned to deliver longer-term returns and growth.”