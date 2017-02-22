Ross McLean

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri insists his side have given themselves a fighting chance of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals after notching a vital away goal against Sevilla.

A Jamie Vardy tap-in, his maiden Champions League strike and first of 2017, revived Leicester’s hopes inside the final 20 minutes after slipping to a precarious two-goal deficit courtesy of Pablo Sarabia and Joaquin Correa.

The Midlands club were rocking at times and were indebted to goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel for saving a first-half penalty, although Vardy’s effort left the last-16 tie delicately poised ahead of the second leg at the King Power Stadium on 14 March.

“I feel positive,” said Ranieri. “We knew they were better than us with their high quality and possession of the ball. We suffered but we showed our big heart and belief. I’m very satisfied.

“In the end if we were a little more calm in the counter-attack we could do something more. It was very important to be in the tie before the home match and everything is open. We are ready to do battle.”

Although it was another defeat – Leicester’s seventh in nine games – there was an overriding sense of optimism after a dismal run of form which has left the defending Premier League champions in the midst of a relegation dogfight.

“We lost the game and that’s disappointing,” said Schmeichel. “We’re not celebrating. We’re definitely not celebrating, but 2-1 away from home in the Champions League, we’ll take that.”

Sevilla had suffered just two home defeats in their last 16 matches prior to Wednesday and wasted a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring inside the opening quarter of an hour.

Foxes skipper Wes Morgan needlessly went to ground in his own penalty area and clumsily felled Correa, only for the 22-year-old’s weak penalty to be clutched comfortably by Schmeichel.

The Dane pulled off an impressive low save to thwart Sergio Escudero before the 27-year-old provided the ammunition for Sarabia to rise at the far post and power a firm 25th-minute header across Schmeichel and into the far corner.

Leicester made a bright start to the second period, although within moments of the restart Vitolo squeezed in a shot from the byline which struck the inside of Schmeichel’s near post and meandered to safely.

Sevilla doubled their lead after 62 minutes when Correa made amends for his earlier spot-kick blunder by firing high past Schmeichel after ex-Manchester City hitman Stevan Jovetic created space and picked out the Argentinean.

Leicester appeared to be hanging on but netted a potentially priceless away goal with 17 minutes remaining as Vardy, without a goal since 10 December, side-footed home from six yards to convert Danny Drinkwater’s low centre.