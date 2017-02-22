Caitlin Morrison

Unilever revealed this afternoon that it is reviewing its options to "accelerate delivery of value" for its shareholders - which could include the sale of its spreads business, according to reports.

Shares in the company went up three per cent following the announcement.

The FTSE 100-listed consumer products group made issued a statement to the Stock Exchange in the wake of a collapsed potential deal with US rival Kraft Heinz.

Shares in Unilever, which owns household staples Marmite, Mr Kipling and Hellman's, shot up 15 per cent last Friday when Kraft announced it had approached the British firm.

However, over the weekend Kraft said it had "amicably agreed" to abandon the proposed merger, which would have been the second largest in corporate history, and the largest ever acquisition of a UK-based company. Unilever finished seven per cent lower on Monday.

The coompany said this afternoon: "Unilever is conducting a comprehensive review of options available to accelerate delivery of value for the benefit of our shareholders. The events of the last week have highlighted the need to capture more quickly the value we see in Unilever.

"We expect the review to be completed by early April, after which we will communicate further."

The announcement comes as ratings agency Moody's said the Kraft Heinz offer led it to believe "Unilever might now consider increasing shareholder remuneration and/or its M&A activity".

Moody's suggested that Unilever could run a €10bn (£844bn) share buyback over 2017-2019, with little impact on debt and earnings.