Emma Haslett

This week we're joined by LGBT voices from the Square Mile to discuss the power of diversity, breaking Lord Browne's glass closet - and to ask if it is necessary to be open about your identity at work.

Guests today include EY's Tim Jarman, RBS's Yvonne Miller and Clifford Chance's London managing partner, David Bickerton.

You can subscribe to City A.M. Unregulated on Audioboom or iTunes.

P.S. Like our podcast? Please take two minutes to rate it on the iTunes store