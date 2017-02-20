William Turvill

Kraft Heinz’s scrapped $140bn (£113bn) bid for Unilever marks the third biggest M&A collapse in history, according to Thomson Reuters figures.

US food giant Kraft shocked the financial world on Sunday night, withdrawing the bid just two days after details of the deal leaked.

Kraft Heinz-Unilever now sits only behind the 2016 $160bn Pfizer-Allergan merger and BHP Billiton’s $140bn 2008 pursuit of Rio Tinto as the world’s third largest collapsed deal.

Last year saw 1,074 deals worth $808bn collapse. Up from 982 worth $538bn in 2015, this marked the highest number of collapsed deals since 2010 (1,074 also) and the largest combined value of fallen deals since 2008 ($848bn).

Value, including net debt, of target Date withdrawn Target Buyer 191,522.060 04/06/16 Allergan PLC Pfizer Inc 188,241.783 11/25/08 Rio Tinto PLC BHP Billiton Ltd 162,205.458 02/19/17 Unilever PLC The Kraft Heinz Co 125,474.674 07/13/00 Sprint Nextel Corp MCI WorldCom 122,340.263 05/26/14 AstraZeneca PLC Pfizer Inc 102,515.878 03/01/16 United Technologies Corp Honeywell International Inc 95,645.805 08/05/14 Time Warner Inc 21st Century Fox Inc 92,606.800 10/05/07 ABN-AMRO Holding NV Barclays PLC 90,477.629 05/21/99 Telecom Italia SpA Deutsche Telekom AG 81,761.074 04/02/07 Endesa SA E ON AG

So far this year, Thomson Reuters has tracked 87 withdrawn deals.

This is the lowest year-to-date figure since 2005, although the Kraft withdrawal means the total value of withdrawals so far this year is at its highest during this period – $205bn, up from $54bn this time last year.