Caitlin Morrison

Activists are planning another protest against US President Donald Trump in central London tonight.

The demonstration will coincide with the House of Commons debate on whether the President should be granted a state visit to the UK.

Tonight's action follows numerous other marches and protests against Trump in the capital, sparked in large part by the US leader's travel ban on visitors from seven Middle Eastern countries, which has since been blocked by the courts.

Protests have been taking place around the UK throughout today, and a large demo is planned for Parliament Square in London from 4pm until 9pm. Caroline Lucas MP and political journalist Owen Jones are among the speakers planned for this evening's event.

Anyone trying to get home via the Westminster area is advised to rethink their commute tonight.

At the previous Monday night anti-Trump protest, thousands of activists brought Whitehall traffic to a standstill.