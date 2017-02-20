Courtney Goldsmith

Interserve shares have fallen nearly 25 per cent after the firm said it would more than double the expected charge for exiting its energy-from-waste business to about £160m.

After a review of operational developments and the impact of a "lengthy period of litigation", the British support services and construction group said its original provision of £70m "is no longer adequate to reflect the incurred and anticipated losses" associated with a terminated contract in Glasgow.

Interserve said it expects further cash outflows of around £60m in 2017.

The FTSE 250-listed company's shares have plunged down 24.47 per cent at 253.21p.

"Managing the challenges of exiting from these projects and of pursuing our entitlements to recoveries and claims from third parties remains the focus for the large, experienced team of commercial, operational and legal experts we have deployed and will remain an area of critical focus for the foreseeable future," the firm said in a statement.

The firm first announced its decision to exit the energy-from-waste business in August because of cost overruns and delays in the Glasgow contract.

In November, the firm said chief executive Adrian Ringrose would stand down in 2017, but there was no news of who the new replacement would be in the company's full-year results in January.