Oliver Gill

One of London's oldest and best respected hedge funds was hit by the poor performance of shares in BT and Inmarsat in January, according to reports.

Lansdowne Partners said the shocking performance of BT in the wake of a profit warning and a £530m accounting blackhole in its Italian division, together with the floundering of satellite firm Inmarsat reduced the overall value of Lansdowne's assets under management by 1.3 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively.

BT's shares were sent into freefall on 24 January after delivering a double-whammy of surprises. Stocks fell by around 20 per cent with £8bn wiped off the firm's market cap.

The hedge fund, which had managed around $20bn (£16bn) of investments in the middle of last year, saw its main $9.3bn developed markets fund drop by 15 per cent in 2016. And according to an investor letter seen by Reuters, the same fund fell a further 2.9 per cent in January.

Many hedge funds have had a challenging time generating the type of stellar returns that made them famous prior to credit crunch.

But Lansdowne chairman Stuart Roden said in the letter it was time for the sector to stop making excuses for failing to deliver on performance.

However, Reuters added, a number of the fund's US positions in Comcast, Amazon and Facebook helped Lansdowne by offsetting losses generated by the UK firms.