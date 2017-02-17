FTSE 100 7296.88 +0.26%
These are the brands a combined Kraft Heinz and Unilever would own

Caitlin Morrison
Food Giants Kraft And Heinz To Merge
Heinz ketchup is arguably the most iconic brand owned by Kraft Heinz (Source: Getty)

Kraft Heinz revealed today that it has approached rival consumer goods giant Unilever about a potential merger.

While its initial approach was rebuffed, Kraft Heinz said discussions with Unilever are ongoing.

If the deal goes ahead, the combined group would own over 600 brands. These are the household names involved in the potential mega-merger:

  • Axe/Lynx
  • Domestos
  • Dove
  • Hellman's
  • Knorr
  • HB
  • Lipton
  • Magnum
  • Solero
  • Surf
  • Badedas
  • Ben&Jerry's
  • Cif
  • Brut
  • Carte D'Or
  • Cup-a-soup
  • I can't believe it's not butter

The above is a list of some of the better-known brands owned by Unilever, and below are some of the big names owned by its American counterpart.

