Joe Hall

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he is open to leaving the Emirates and managing a new club next season.

The Frenchman's future at Arsenal is the subject of speculation after a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich left the Gunners on the verge of exiting the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh consecutive season.

Wenger is not yet ready to call time on his managerial career, but has admitted that it may now lie beyond North London.

Read more: It's not the right time for Arsene Wenger to leave, says former Arsenal centre-half Martin Keown

"No matter what happens I will manage next season whether it's here or somewhere else" he said when queried about his future plans.

A final decision on his future will be made in "March or April", but Wenger reiterated his desire to leave Arsenal in a strong position.

"I did not work here for 20 years not to care about this club," he said.

"I care about this club, I care about it's future. It's always important it is in safe hands."