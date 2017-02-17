City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover auditing, utilities and risk consultancy. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

RSM

Audit, tax and consulting firm RSM has appointed Rowan Williams as the new managing partner in its Gatwick office. In her new role, Rowan will be in charge of growing the firm’s presence in the Gatwick Diamond as well as across the wider south east region. Rowan is national head of RSM’s professional services group, leading a multi-disciplinary team advising legal businesses, consultants, surveyors and architects on growing their businesses. Rowan is currently chair of the UK Legal Finance Forum and a member of the Association of Partnership Practitioners. In her career to date, Rowan has advised a diverse range of clients including Aim-listed groups, large private companies, LLPs and owner-managed businesses, both in the UK and overseas. She is also extensively involved in the firm’s international network, and has built up a particular expertise in the cultural and regulatory challenges of operating internationally.

National Grid

Utility National Grid has appointed Pierre Dufour as a non-executive director of the board. Pierre will join the group’s safety, environment and health, remuneration and nominations committees. Pierre started his career at SNC Lavalin Group, a Canadian engineering, procurement and construction management business. He joined Air Liquide in 1997, later becoming chief executive of the US operations and chairman of the board of Air Liquide Canada. Pierre went on to several different positions within Air Liquide where he had responsibility for North American operations, while also overseeing safety and industrial risk management and operations in South America, Africa and the Middle East. In 2007 he became Senior Executive Vice President of the Air Liquide Group with responsibility for all Air Liquide group activities across The Americas, Middle East, Africa and Asia as well as supervising engineering, project execution, safety and industrial risk management.

Control Risks

Specialist risk consultancy Control Risks has appointed Irene Dorner as chair of the company’s board. Irene joined the board as a non-executive director last year and she will succeed Crawford Gillies, who has held the role of chair for nine years. Initially qualifying as a barrister, Irene has had a long and distinguished career in banking, mainly with HSBC where, during her thirty-year tenure, she undertook a variety of roles including running its operations in Malaysia before becoming president and chief executive of HSBC in the US. In addition to her new role with Control Risks, Irene is also a board member at Rolls-Royce and Axa. She will take up the role as chair on 1 April

