Topshop logistics workers are going on strike

Helen Cahill

Workers at a Tophop logistics centre have gone on strike over wages.

Employees at sites in Solihill and Leeds have voted to walk out on 24 February and 26 February. The action comes after staff at the Solihill hub went on strike in the run up to Christmas.

The workers are employed on an open-book contract with DHL Logistics Supply Chain, which means they are employees of DHL. However, Arcadia Group, parent of Topshop, sets their wages.

The employees have asked to be paid the real living wage - an hourly pay rate of £8.45 set by the Living Wage Foundation - but GMB union said the request "fell on deaf ears".

The site organises deliveries to Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Burton Menswear, but DHL said there would be "minimal disruption" as a result of the strike.

David Warwick, GMB organiser, said: "Not content with offloading BHS with a £571m pension black hole, Sir Philip Green now thinks it's OK to leave his hard-working staff without a wage they can live on.

"How much more disruption is he happy to inflict on his customers before he does the decent thing and pays his dedicated long-standing staff properly?"

A spokesperson for DHL said the company was "disappointed" by the strike action.

"We believe our offer to be fair in the current economic climate," a spokesperson said.

"Detailed contingency plans are in place and we are confident that there will be minimal disruption to service. We urge the GMB to return to the negotiating table to meet with us to resolve this matter at the earliest opportunity."