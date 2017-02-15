Snake on a phone: Nokia is resurrecting the 3310

Emma Haslett

Remember the early noughties? A simpler time, when phones had keypads and the internet was something you did at home?

It looks like a little slice of that is coming back - after it emerged the company behind Nokia phones is planning to resurrect the humble Nokia 3310 at this month's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

VentureBeat has reported HMD Oy Global, a Finnish manufacturer which owns the rights to Nokia phones, is preparing to unveil a modern version of the classic 3310 phone, famous for its lengthy battery life and its indestructibility - and, of course, Snake.

There was no word on whether the 3310 mark two will feature smart capabilities (which sap modern phones' batteries), or where it will be distributed. But the report did suggest it will be priced at a decidedly competitive €59 (£50) - about a tenth of the cost of an iPhone.

Read more: 10 years on: How the iPhone changed the world

World's most indestructible phone

Only last week, a 3310 was dubbed the world's most indestructible phone, after veteran Dave Mitchell admitted he had been using his for almost two decades.

The ex-army officer said he had bought his phone 17 years ago - so far it's survived being put through the wash, being dropped in curry and even tours of Iraq and Afghanistan. What's most impressive is the phone's battery hasn't been affected at all - it still only needs to be charged every 10 days.

Read more: The newest Nokia has been launched but it's only available in China

Nokia 150

This isn't the first time in recent years HMD has drawn on Nokia's legacy of solid, dependable handsets.

In December it unveiled the Nokia 150, which included cutting-edge features such as an FM radio and an MP3 player - and Snake.

Priced at just $26 (£20), the phone includes a 2.4-inch screen, a 22-hour battery life and 31 hours of standby time. Beat that, iPhone.