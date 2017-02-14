FTSE 100 7268.56 -0.14%
views
Tuesday 14 February 2017 5:23pm

Broken-hearted: sales drop at John Lewis on the week before Valentine's Day

Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
John Lewis opened a store in Leeds last year (Source: John Lewis)

Sales at retail bellweather John Lewis fell in the second week of February, signalling that the sector may be heading for another poor performance this month after retail sales dropped in January.

Total sales at John Lewis for the week to 11 February were £73m, down two per cent on the same week last year. Fashion sales fell 2.7 per cent, following the recent downward trend in this sector across retail as a whole. In January, fashion sales on the high street were down one per cent year-on-year.

However, furniture sales were particularly strong at the department store, rising 8.1 per cent. Sales in the home department as a whole were up 0.5 per cent.

Read more: UK high street records worst January sales performance for four years

At Waitrose, year-on-year sales were down 2.8 per cent overall, coming in at £124m for the week. There were signs that some people were sticking to a new year health-kick; salad and vegetable sales were up 11 per cent and five per cent respectively. Sales of dried fruit and nuts jumped 23 per cent.

Loraine Woodhouse, finance director at Waitrose, said: "The cold snap last week drove sales of comfort food, with soup up 30 per cent and hot pies rising nearly 100 per cent. Roasts were a popular choice for the weekend, as sales of joints and accompaniments such as stuffing, stocks and gravies all increased."

This meant that the John Lewis Partnership as a whole took £197m in sales last week, a drop of 2.5 per cent on last year.

Tags

Related articles

The 30 biggest private companies MPs want held more accountable
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

UK high street records worst January sales performance for four years
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

Next replace Barton with former Bunzl boss
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff