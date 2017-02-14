William Turvill

Actuarial and consulting firm Xafinity today announced plans for the biggest UK float of 2017 so far.

Weighing in at £190m, the first premium main market listing of the year marks another triumph for boutique investment bank Zeus Capital, which acted as financial adviser, bookrunner and sole broker.

Skiing, mountain biking and initial public offerings

Read more: How "challenger broker" Zeus bucked investment banking trend

Martin Green, who joined Zeus from Canaccord Genuity in 2015, headed up fundraising for Xafinity. He also previously worked for Cenkos Securities, NewSmith Capital and Merrill Lynch as head of European banks and other financials.

The co-head of the financial institutions group (FIG) for Zeus, Green has now worked on nine initial public offerings (IPOs) in the last three years. Other companies worked with include One Savings Bank, River and Mercantile and Zoopla.

Outside of work, Green is a keen skier and has recently taken up mountain biking.

Also advising...

Read more: What do we know about Aramco’s boutique adviser?

Pippa Underwood, who also joined Zeus from Canaccord, worked on corporate finance with Green.

Zeus chief executive John Goold as worked on the deal, as did co-head of FIG Mike Cuthbert and Ben Robertson, head of equity capital markets.

Deloitte Corporate Finance was financial adviser and sponsor to Xafinity.