FTSE 100 7277.79 -0.02%
views
Tuesday 14 February 2017 12:50pm

Sir John Parker will step down as chairman of Anglo American

Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
The President Of The Republic Of South Africa Makes A State Visit To The UK
Parker has been chairman of the company for eight years (Source: Getty)

Sir John Parker today said he will step down as chairman of Anglo American.

Parker, who served the board for eight years, said he will resign over the course of 2017.

"Having seen Anglo American emerge in a strong position from the mining industry downturn, with its sharp falls in commodity prices between 2014 and 2016, I believe that the time is now right for the board to seek my successor during the course of 2017."

Stronger metals prices are setting miners up for a better year in 2017. Just yesterday, miners' shares - including Anglo American's - climbed on the back of copper price gains.

Parker said the ability to adapt, innovate and think creatively are the qualities at "the heart of Anglo American's DNA".

He added: "The company, with its much restored balance sheet and a world class board and management team, led by our chief executive Mark Cutifani, is well placed for the future," he said.

Last month, the mining giant said overall output had increased across its mines in the fourth quarter, but copper production was lagging.

Tags

Related articles

Anglo American Platinum boss injured by buffalo while on holiday
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Copper continues to drag on Anglo American
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Anglo American's shares sparkle after its first diamond sales of 2017
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff