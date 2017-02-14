Courtney Goldsmith

Sir John Parker today said he will step down as chairman of Anglo American.

Parker, who served the board for eight years, said he will resign over the course of 2017.

"Having seen Anglo American emerge in a strong position from the mining industry downturn, with its sharp falls in commodity prices between 2014 and 2016, I believe that the time is now right for the board to seek my successor during the course of 2017."

Stronger metals prices are setting miners up for a better year in 2017. Just yesterday, miners' shares - including Anglo American's - climbed on the back of copper price gains.

Parker said the ability to adapt, innovate and think creatively are the qualities at "the heart of Anglo American's DNA".

He added: "The company, with its much restored balance sheet and a world class board and management team, led by our chief executive Mark Cutifani, is well placed for the future," he said.

Last month, the mining giant said overall output had increased across its mines in the fourth quarter, but copper production was lagging.