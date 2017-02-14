Nina Edy

The day of love has come round - but if you haven’t had much luck booking a romantic place to celebrate (or, ahem, you just forgot), we’ve put together a list of the City’s best dining spots with last-minute tables for two.

No need to thank us - just take a look below and take a pick. Be quick...

Hawksmoor

10 Basinghall St, London EC2V 5BQ - 020 7397 8120

Hawksmoor is not offering a love-inspired menu for today’s occasion, but does have a table for two by the bar. Who needs a special menu when you have mouthwatering steak that’s been cooked to perfection?

Bleeding Heart

3 Bleeding Heart Yard, London EC1N 8SJ - 020 7242 8238

Rated the best French bistro in London by us, this wood-beamed eatery has tables in three different areas. Opt to dine in the main restaurant, the bistro or the tavern - all are offering three-course meals. Prices range from £28 to £50 - not bad for food this good at the last minute...

M, Threadneedle Street

2-3, 60 Threadneedle Walk, Threadneedle St, London EC2R 8HP - 020 3327 7770

A hostess told us there’s “always” a table for you at M - so don’t panic. This swanky, spacious restaurant is perfect for romancing, whether you’re sharing bubbles or looking to for a good meal. Tonight you can opt for a sharing affair, a platter costing just £40 which includes a bottle of prosecco, or you can go all-out in a booth for two, which includes a seven-course meal at £70 per person. Which, when you think about it, is kind of a bargain...

1 Lombard Street

1 Lombard St, London EC3V 9AA - 020 7929 6611

Have a City Valentine’s experience with a four-course menu at 1 Lombard Street. The menu costs £70 per person and is available for today only. This setting offers a romantic backdrop, with a nice atmosphere, perfect for the occasion.

Duck and Waffle,

Heron Tower, 110 Bishopsgate, 38th Floor, London EC2N 4AY - 020 3640 7310

There have been some cancellations at Duck and Waffle (*sympathy face*), so if you’re after high-rise dining, you’re in luck. A special three-course Valentine’s meal is priced at a hefty £85 per person - although what price breathtaking views…?

Sushi Samba

Heron Tower, 110 Bishopsgate, 39th Floor, London EC2N 4AY - 020 3640 7330

Sushi Samba said they only had one table left for a 10:30pm booking - so you might want to get on the phone as soon as possible if a Japanese-Brazilian-Peruvian meal what you're after. Located on the 39th floor of the Heron Tower, just below Duck & Waffle, this restaurant overlooks the City and is offering a chef-curated Valentine's menu at £125. Ooof.