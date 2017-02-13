Mark Sands

President Donald Trump has shared an occasionally tense first encounter with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with both men largely avoiding their differences on immigration.

Trudeau has made it clear he opposes Trump's attempted bans on Syrian refugees and migration for passport holders from seven predominantly Muslim countries in Africa and the Middle East.

However, the Canadian avoided criticising the President directly.

“The last thing Canadians expect is for me to come down and lecture another country on how they chose to govern themselves,” Trudeau said.

When Trump was pressed on whether the pair's differing approaches to immigration left him confident that the US' northern border was secure, the President said “you can never be totally confident” but added his administration was taking steps "to get the bad people out".

The pair also discussed the importance of the trading relationship between Canada and the US, with Trudeau noting that Canada is the largest export market for 35 American states.

Trump, who has been an outspoken critic of the North American Free Trade Agreement, said the US would “tweak” trade ties with Canada, adding his desire for reform is focused on Mexico.

Speaking after meeting a panel of female business leaders in the White House, the pair also announced a collaboration to support female entrepreneurs in both countries.

Trudeau is the third national leader to visit Trump after Prime Minister Theresa May and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.