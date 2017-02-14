Courtney Goldsmith

As two-thirds of British consumers, or 67 per cent, are still paying for their energy provider's most expensive deal, a consumer group has urged firms to implement new policies.

Consumer advice group Which has pushed British energy suppliers to outline new ways to engage customers ahead of Ofgem interventions. Today, it will today publish the responses of 14 companies.

"With energy prices remaining a top worry for consumers, all companies must do more to engage with their customers and make it easier to switch to better deals," said Alex Neill, Which managing director of home and legal services.

Which has passed the plans to the government and Ofgem and has called on the two to report on progress in the market by the end of April.

"It’s now up to the government and regulator to hold them to account and ensure that they deliver on promises to help hard pressed energy customers," Neill said.

British Gas, which last week said it will extend its price freeze, is planning to roll out a simpler bill format in 2017, Which found.

After recently hiking its prices, Npower said it will target its customers with higher than average consumption to offer them specific energy efficiency support.

ScottishPower has already worked to encourage higher consuming customers to move to a fixed deal, it said. "We have launched a personalised campaign to target these customers showing how much they could save if they moved to one of our products." ScottishPower last week said it would hike its prices, citing increasing costs of wholesale energy and the upgrade to smart meters.

But despite these measures, your energy bill could still be on the rise. Recent data found the cheapest energy deal on the market rose £100, or 14 per cent, in just the six months to January.