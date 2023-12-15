Energy bills to rise further to help suppliers pay off bad debts

Energy suppliers could get back some £3bn after the energy price cap gets lifted, Ofgem said.

The UK’s energy watchdog has unveiled plans to lift the energy price cap from April next year in order to help suppliers recover nearly £3 billion in bad debts from customers struggling to pay bills.

Ofgem said it is proposing a one-off price cap adjustment of £16, equivalent to around £1.33 a month, to be paid between April 2024 and March 2025.

It comes as energy prices stay high and debt has reached its highest-ever level, according to new figures from the regulator.

Last month, Ofgem set the price cap from the current £1,834 for a typical dual fuel household to £1,928 from January 1.

