Courtney Goldsmith

Oil production fell over the last month as the Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) reached a record high of more than 90 per cent compliance with its planned cuts.

Opec agreed to curb production by about 1.2m bpd from the beginning of the year in order to prop up low oil prices and cut the global crude oversupply.

From the 11 Opec member countries with lowered production targets, supply dropped to 29.888m bpd in January, according to figures from Opec's monthly report.

Oil prices have fallen on expectations of a revival in US shale drilling activity. Global benchmark Brent crude is trading down 1.83 per cent at around $55.66 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate is down 1.45 per cent around $53.08 per barrel.

Reuters' calculations put the reductions at a 93 per cent compliance rate. Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated a record compliance rate of 90 per cent.

Saudi Arabia made a huge contribution - the top Opec oil producer told the cartel it reduced output last month by more than 700,000 bpd to 9.748m bpd.

Production by all Opec members, including Nigeria and Libya which were exempt to cuts, fell by 890,000 bpd to 32.14m bpd - the same as Opec's revised demand growth for 2017.

That means there will be zero average surplus if Opec can keep output steady. Last month, the cartel reported a 985,000-bpd surplus.

